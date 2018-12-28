news, story, article

Gambaga (N/R), Dec 28, GNA - Voters in the proposed North East Region have voted massively in support of its creation.



Declaring the results of the December 27 referendum in Gambaga, Mr John Mensah, the Returning Officer, said 205,121 out of the 205,804 voters, who showed up at the polling stations voted “yes”.

That represented 99.67 per cent of the total votes cast.

Those, who said “no”, numbered 447 and there were 236 rejected votes.

Mr. Gyabaah put the voter turnout at 80.27 per cent and this was way beyond the constitutional threshold of 50 per cent.

Again, the “yes” votes crossed the not less than 80 per cent limit of total votes set by the constitution.

There were euphoric scenes after the declaration of the outcome of the referendum – greeted with jubilation on the streets by excited residents.

The North East is made up of six districts - West Mamprusi, East Mamprusi, Mamprugu/Moaduri, Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri, Yunyo/Nasuan, and Chereponi.

GNA