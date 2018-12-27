news, story, article

GNA



Kpembe (N/R), Dec 27, GNA – Vote counting in the referendum on the creation of the Savannah and North East Regions is underway across the polling stations in these areas.

There are a total of 252,902 registered voters in the proposed Savannah Region.

The constitutional requirement is that 50 per cent of the voters should vote in the referendum and out of that, 80 per cent should say “yes” to the creation of the region.

The voter population in the North East is 252,575.

At the Singbin Section, Lepo Section and Kpembe L/A Primary ‘B’ Polling Stations in the East Gonja Municipality, election officials were counting the votes when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited.

In Bole, the curfew imposed on the area, has been extended from 1800 hours to 2000 hours to give the election officials enough time to finish the job.

