Accra, Jan. 30, GNA - Three Ministerial-nominees will appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, January 30, for vetting after a brief suspension.

They are Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, Ministerial-nominee for Monitoring and Evaluation, Daniel Kwaku Botwe, the Ministerial-nominee for Regional Re-Organization and Special Projects and Ms Otiko Afisah Djaba, Ministerial-nominee for Gender, Children and Social Protection,

The Ghana News Agency gathered from parliamentary sources that the Committee suspended sitting last week to enable Parliament to organise orientation for the new parliamentarians while it considers those vetted in order to reduce the workload when it resumes sitting.

The Committee, chaired by Mr. Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, had approved 10 ministerial-nominees after it presented its report to the House.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had since sworn in the ministerial-nominees approved by the Committee.

The Committee started grilling the ministerial-nominees from Friday, January 20, 2017, and had so far vetted 13 out of the 36 nominees appointed by the President.

