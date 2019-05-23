news, story, article

By Joseph Agrace Wiyorbie, GNA

Ateiku(WR) May 23, GNA - Mr Isaac Adjei-Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Wassa East has called on citizens within the constituency to avoid partisan politics and forge in unity for the development of the Wassa East district.

He said effective development could not take place in an area where there were division and disunity and asked that they closed their ranks no matter their political affiliations.

Mr Adjei-Mensah made the call during a stakeholder engagement in the Ateiku electoral area to account to them how the district assembly common fund has been used in the past years.

The stakeholder engagement was attended by traditional authorities, opinion leaders, assembly members, area council and unit committee members and a cross-section of the public.

The MP explained that the assembly common fund was solely for the developmental needs of the district and should be used as such.

He said his outfit over the years had been able to construct six-unit classroom at Mpream, three-unit classroom block at Akrofi and six-classroom block at Skeyere –Hemang, which he noted would go a long way to enhance teaching and learning.

Mr Adjei-Mensah said his office through his share of the district Assembly common fund supplied 100 mono-desks to Atobiase examination centre, 50 bags of cement to Atweabasa DA school for the construction of a teachers quarter and 70 bag of cement to Domama DA and Beenuyie for renovation works.

According to him, construction works for boys and girls dormitories at the Daboase senior high school was on course, adding that some selected schools were also supplied with computers, projectors, printers and ICT materials to facilitate their learning.

Mr Adjei-Mensah announced that all the final year BECE students were provided with mathematical sets and that they would also be bused to their examination centres to reduce the burden on parents.

The MP said he also facilitated in the admission of more than 40 qualified teacher trainees and that since September 2018 to April this year, he approved for the payment of fees for 259 students in the university, polytechnic and training colleges.

He pledged providing financial assistance to parents with wards offering medicine and nursing for a successful completion of their programmes.

The MP reiterated the importance of education and pledged to always use a large part of his share of the common fund on education.

On Health, Mr Adjei-Mensah said the construction of the Prato area CHPS compound, Antenatal shed at Adiembra , Amponsaso CHPS and Kubekro CHPS compound were almost complete.

He said the construction of the Dwenase CHPS compound has been completed and is provided with an overhead tank and furniture.

He said five tricycles and two laptops were bought for the Daboase health directorates, adding that furniture and beds were also provided for the Daboase health facility.

He said the renewal of National Health Insurance (NHIS) cards for 8,000 aged and vulnerable had also started.

On road infrastructure the MP said the Sekyere-Obuasi , Atobiase , Tosen and Domama bridges had all been constructed and commissioned.

He said the Daboase town roads, Daboase to Ateiku road, Anto to Dompim ,Domama to Amponsaso, and Dwenase, Ekutuase and Atobiase roads were all tarred through his initiative.

The MP pointed out that the tarred roads would go a long way to create more development opportunities as well as speed up activities in the district.

Touching on agriculture, he said the district has been selected by COCOBOD for the establishment of a Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) office, this he noted would provide employment for the youth.

According to him, farmers in 14 communities in the district have been provided with more than 100 cocoa spraying machines.

"I have also lobbied for more fertilizer to be allocated to the farmers in the district, increasing beneficiaries and more farmers allocations" he said.

Mr Adjei-Mensah said he has also distributed cutlasses and Wellington boots to farmers in the district to assist in their farming activities.

GNA