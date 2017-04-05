By Laudia Sawer Tema, April 5, GNA - The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint Mr Benjamin Ashitey as the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive. The TTC said even though they would not force the President to appoint Mr Ashitey, they believe he would best serve their interest at the MCE. The Council made the appeal on Wednesday when Mr Ishmae

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, April 5, GNA - The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint Mr Benjamin Ashitey as the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive.

The TTC said even though they would not force the President to appoint Mr Ashitey, they believe he would best serve their interest at the MCE.

The Council made the appeal on Wednesday when Mr Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, presented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, bottled water and an unspecified amount of money towards this year’s annual Kplejoo festival which is slated for Friday and Saturday.

Mr Joseph Ashitey Larteh, TTC’s Development Control Chairman, speaking on behalf of the Council, said they had written a letter to the Local Government and Rural Development Minister and the Chief of Staff, copied to the President to appoint Mr Ashitey as the MCE.

Mr Lartey indicated that “even though we are not forcing the President to appoint our favourite, we are pleading with him to consider our choice as we will not accept anybody who is not an indigene”.

According to him, even though Tema was a cosmopolitan town, an indigene would serve the interest of natives best citing an example that Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, a native and former MCE did far more and brought many development projects to the deprived Tema Manhean than his predecessor Mr Robert Kempes Ofosuware.

“Because he is not a native, instead of developing the town, Kempes rather decided to use the money for the construction of ‘Azonto Park’ near TDC”.

Mr Ishmael Ashitey, who was accompanied by the aspiring MCE, Mr Benjamin Ashitey promised to forward their concern to the President adding that President Nana Addo who is a royal, understood traditional issues better.

On the donation, he noted that the Regional Coordinating Council presented the items to support the celebration and promote the culture of the people of Tema.

Meanwhile, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has also presented 20 cartons of bottled water, 10 crates of minerals, 10 crates of beer, 30 bags of sachet water and GH¢5,000.00.

GNA