By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA



Wa, Dec. 24, GNA – The Upper West Regional House of Chiefs have called on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the President elect, to intensify the fight on indiscipline in the country.

They said our developmental efforts cannot be sustained if the high levels of indiscipline in the society were not addressed.

“The unprecedented levels of indiscipline, offensive show of power and opulence by political parties in government are concerns that we call on you to set your eyes on when taking over as the President of the nation”, they said.

Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton, President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, said this at a special meeting with the President elect in Wa on Saturday.

Nana Akufo-Addo was in the Region on a “thank you” tour to express his and the New Patriotic Party’s gratitude to the traditional rulers and the people for voting massively for the party and providing it with five parliamentary seats.

Kuoro Kanton, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional Council, said Ghana’s politics must be devoid of greed and corruption and all must put aside our various loyalties and offer our loyalty to the service of the nation.

“We need to restore Ghana to the status of a country worth dying for; Ghanaians have a moral right and duty to confront our political leaders and insist on transparency, accountability, equity and fair play.

“It is our belief that such a right will have more value if we as individuals avoid corrupt acts”, Kuoro Kanton said.

Governments are responsible for the economic circumstances of the day and should always be ready to accept the challenge and work towards social and economic sustenance.

Kuoro Kanton urged the President-elect to remain focused and bring the hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians as stated in his party’s manifesto to fruition.

On the President elect, the House said: “Your relentlessness, resilience and versatility have been rewarded. You have used the challenges on your path as a springboard to the high office of president”.

“Your victory has left many wondering whether they were day dreaming. Your spirit of perseverance, persistence and consistency is a good mark of a leader whose eyes are always on the ball and never detracted once focused”, the House said.

The Tumu Kuoro said the victory of Nana Akufo-Addo was a victory for democracy; a victory for Ghanaians and a victory for the advancement of the NPP’s transformation agenda you proposed.

The House also congratulated President John Dramani Mahama for honourably accepting the verdict of the people of Ghana, while thanking all political parties for deepening our democracy.

