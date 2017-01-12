President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, announced the third batch of ministerial nominees at a press briefing, at the Flag Staff House, in Accra,on Thursday.
The rest of the nominees include:
Mustapha Hamid- Minister for Information and Spokesperson for the Presidency
Madam Catherine Abelema Afeku- Tourism,Culture and Creative Arts
Professor Gyan Baffour- Planning Minister
Madam Mavis Koomson- Special Development Initiatives Minister
Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah- Sports Minister
Naa Afoley Quaye - Fisheries and Aqua-culture Development Minister
Kofi Dzamesi- Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister
Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah- Aviation Minister
Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique- Inner City and Zongo Development Minister
Ibrahim Awal Mohammed – Business Development Minister
GNA