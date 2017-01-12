The Majority leader and Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu on Thursday was nominated as Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA - The Majority leader and Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu on Thursday was nominated as Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, announced the third batch of ministerial nominees at a press briefing, at the Flag Staff House, in Accra,on Thursday.

The rest of the nominees include:

Mustapha Hamid- Minister for Information and Spokesperson for the Presidency

Madam Catherine Abelema Afeku- Tourism,Culture and Creative Arts

Professor Gyan Baffour- Planning Minister

Madam Mavis Koomson- Special Development Initiatives Minister

Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah- Sports Minister

Naa Afoley Quaye - Fisheries and Aqua-culture Development Minister

Kofi Dzamesi- Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah- Aviation Minister

Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique- Inner City and Zongo Development Minister

Ibrahim Awal Mohammed – Business Development Minister

Hawa Koomson- Special Development Initiatives Minister

GNA