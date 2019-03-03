news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA



Accra Mar 03, GNA - Mr Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has commended the supporters of the party and members who participated in the party’s recent Presidential primaries held throughout the country.

He also congratulated them for their patience, endurance, a sense of maturity and discipline during the primaries, which ended peacefully.

Mr Chaie, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, also congratulated the aspirants for conceding defeat and pledging to support the flag bearer elect to ensure victory in the 2020 general elections.

Mr Chaie said,’’ We are encouraged to take back all the lost seats in the Greater Accra Region in the last elections’’, and called on all to rally behind the party’s flag bearer for another victory in the general elections.

He assured Ex-President Mahama that the Greater Accra Region would work hard to bring the party back to power come 2020.

