Sunyani, Jan. 26, GNA – A section of the public in the Sunyani Municipality received the nomination of Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, as the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister Designate with joy and applause.

Others however questioned the human relations of Mr Asomah-Cheremeh, a lawyer by profession who is also the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

They told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani that without peace; development could not be attained and the Region needed a minister who could unite the people.

“His nomination as a regional minister is good because he is not a Member of Parliament and will have ample time to work effectively,” Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Foundation told the GNA.

Mr Ahenu was of the view that as an indigene, the President’s nominee was abreast of the Region’s socio-economic challenges, especially in the area of agriculture - poor road network linking farm gates.

Mr Mathew Abeaba Abereriya, the Industrial Relations Officer of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Ghana attested that the President’s nominee was capable of handling the job.

He observed that his critics had no justifiable basis until they come out with concrete and empirical evidence to substantiate their allegations.

Some of interviewees who spoke on the condition of anonymity expressed about what they described as “the bad human relations” of the Regional Minister Designate.

They alleged the partisan political stance exhibited by Mr Asomah-Cheremeh had scored him low marks especially among traditional rulers in the region.

