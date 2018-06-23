By Mildred Siabi-Mensah GNA Takoradi, June 23, GNA – Mr. Alfred Ekow Gyan, former Deputy Western Regional Minister, has described the ongoing constituency elections of the National Democratic Party as a “key decider” in the 2020 general elections. “After the 2016 general elections, what we are left is the NDC brand and its political strength and that is why we need to regroup and rebuild

Takoradi, June 23, GNA – Mr. Alfred Ekow Gyan, former Deputy Western Regional Minister, has described the ongoing constituency elections of the National Democratic Party as a “key decider” in the 2020 general elections.

“After the 2016 general elections, what we are left is the NDC brand and its political strength and that is why we need to regroup and rebuild to form a united force for victory 2020.”

He encouraged the members and supporters to remain loyal and unwavering.

He was addressing delegates to the party’s Takoradi constituency conference held to elect new officers to lead the party in the area.

A total of 923 delegates drawn from 103 polling stations were on hand to vote in the Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer, Organiser, Youth Organiser, Women’s Organizer, Communication Officer and their deputies.

Mr. Ekow Crankson, the Regional Chairman, saluted the contestants for their commitment towards the party’s growth.

He added that the “Takoradi Constituency is a beacon and symbol of hope and inspiration for the metropolis and the region as a whole”.

“We pledge after this conference to unite and rally behind whoever wins the constituency, regional and the national elections.”

He reminded those, chosen by the delegates, to intensify the membership drive.

