By Christopher Arko, GNA

Accra, Feb. 28 GNA - The Speaker Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has charged the youth to prepare themselves to take up the mantle of leadership of the country in future.

According to him the youth as the future leaders, must adapt to new ways of doing things if they were to succeed.

Professor Oquaye made the call when the Youth Parliamentarians of the Youth Empowerment For Life (YEFL) under the auspices of Star-Ghana Foundation paid a courtesy call on him at his office in the Parliament House.

The group, represents 175 youth parliamentarians from twenty-five communities in five districts of the Northern Region of Ghana namely Sagnagiru, Yendi, Saboba, Nanumba South and Nanumba North and other youth advocates.

The Youth Parliament is an initiative to provide platform for young people to have engagement with decentralized duty bearers and find solutions to issues concerning community development.

Professor Oquaye also charged the group not to focus only on governance issues but matters concerning women and children as well as other vulnerable people within the society.

He urged the youth to channel their energies to productive activities, which are beneficial to their communities.

Mr Ibrahim Tanko, Acting Chief Executive of Star-Ghana stated that the objective for supporting the youth parliament was to increase the participation of young people including female and People With Disabilities (PWDs) in governance and decision making processes.

He said the YEFL observed in their work that young people in the communities including girls and PWDs lacked the voice, resources and platforms to act in an adult and male dominated society.

He said the youth also needed the spaces and opportunity for political participation and influence in local governance processes.

Mr Tanko explained therefore, that the youth parliament and community journalism were being used to change the behaviour and attitude of the youth, build their confidence and skills to engage effectively.

He said the aim is to create a friendly and sustainable accountability platform to stimulate dialogue for change in youth involvement in governance processes at the community and district level.

He explained that the project had a clear selection criteria and training guides, which set out rules and responsibilities for the youth to yield to maximum participation by all.

Mr Tanko also indicated that Star-Ghana was working with Parliament of Ghana to host a learning visit for YEFL Youth Parliament with the Speaker of Parliament of Ghana.

He said the learning visit, which includes the Speakers meeting, would provide them with the opportunity for monitoring, inspiration, networking and understanding on the operations of specific committee of parliament.

He said the learning was designed to give the youth parliamentarians the opportunity to engage with Ghana’s parliament to better understand the workings of parliament.

Mr Jeremiah Kasalku Takal, the Speaker of Youth Parliament urged the legislature to support the youth in the governance processes at all levels to advance policy formulation and implementation for national development.

He called on parliament to fast-track the passage of the Affirmative Action and Right to Information Bills.

He appeal to parliament to consider a legislation that would enable the youth participate more at the assembly level through the provision of specific quota for youth for appointments.

