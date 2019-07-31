news, story, article

By Christopher Arko, GNA



Accra, July 31, GNA – Mrs Nancy Patricia Pelosi, Speaker of the United State House of Representative, has called for the deepening of security ties between Ghana and the United States for the mutual benefit of their people.

She said the ties between the two nations dates back six decades ago and have endured because of their common history, adding that their security would be well-served if they built closer cooperation.

“Today, on behalf of the Congress of the United States, I am deeply honoured to address you and to reaffirm that proud partnership,” the Speaker told the Parliament of Ghana, in Accra, as part of a four-day state visit to Ghana.

Speaker Pelosi is leading a sixteen member congressional black delegation to Ghana, and the delegation has already held high level discussions with the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, members of the Executive and captains of industries.

Mrs Pelosi recalled the visits of three of the most recent American Presidents to Ghana- Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama- while in office, and said it was a sign of the importance of the U.S – Ghana relations.

Mrs Pelosi also observed that her delegation was deeply moved to be in Ghana since this year marks 400 years of the arrival of the first African slaves in Jamestown, Virginia in 1619.

She said the President’s “Year of return” campaign has turned the memory of the horrors of the slave trade into a spiritual homecoming for many African-American, and described as humbling by what they saw this week at the Elmina and Cape Coast Castle as they stood before the “Door of no return” where countless millions of slaves caught their last glimpse of Africa before being shipped to a life of enslavement.

