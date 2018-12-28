news, story, article

Damongo (N/R), Dec 28, GNA – The proposed creation of the Savannah Region has received overwhelmingly endorsement by voters in the area.



Out of the 207,343 voters who voted in the December 27 referendum, 206,356 said “yes”.

Mr. Emmanuel Kyei, the Returning Officer, declaring the results, said the figure represented 99.5 per cent of the total votes.

Those who dissented numbered 647 and there were also 346 rejected votes.

The area has 252,902 names on the voters roll and he said the turnout was 81.98 per cent, exceeding the 50 per cent limit the constitution has set for a referendum on the creation of a new region.

The announcement of the results was greeted with jubilation on the streets in Damango and other communities.

The new region comprises of seven districts - West Gonja, North Gonja, East Gonja, North East Gonja, Central Gonja, Bole, and Sawla/Tuna/Kalba.

GNA