news, story, article

Accra, May 26, GNA - Former President Jerry John Rawlings has urged citizens to commit to building a formidable national character that will facilitate sustainable good governance and national development.

Speaking at a Tree-Planting exercise on Saturday to herald the 40th Anniversary of the June 4 uprising, Mr Rawlings said the theme; “Developing a National Character for Sustainable Good Governance,” should be planted in the hearts of Ghanaians just as the trees being planted would take roots in the ground.

He planted the first tree among those planted by cadres of the revolution, sympathisers and some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Some employees of the Zoomlion Ghana, led by the Chairman, Mr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, also took part in the exercise.

"Ladies and gentlemen, as we commemorate this historic event, with a tree planting exercise, I sincerely pray that the theme for this event will also be planted in our hearts,” the former President stated.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the Chairman of the NDC, Mr Rashid Pelpuo, the Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Mr Samuel Nuamah Donkor, a former Minister of State, Bishop Clive Mould of the Action Chapel, Mr Koku Anyidoho, a former NDC Deputy General Secretary, and Mr Ade Coker, the Greater Accra NDC Chairman, were at the event.

The trees were planted along the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange to the Legon ECG Park.

The exercise was to celebrate the environmental credentials of the leader of the uprising.

Former President Rawlings is known for his leading efforts to green the environment and has, on some occasions, intervened in saving some trees from being felled at some public places.

The exercise was also to stem the spate of indiscriminate felling of trees without recourse to planting new ones, which is having dire consequences on the climate.

It is, therefore, to encourage Ghanaians to re-embrace tree-planting as a way of life and to mitigate the effect of climate change and foster a cooler environment.

According to the Planning Committee of the celebrations, there would be a lecture on Wednesday, May 29.

A durbar would climax the celebrations on June 4, at the Nungua Traditional Authority Park.

Professor John Bright Aheto, a renowned management expert, would deliver the lecture to be held at the Amegashie Conference Hall of the University of Ghana Business School.

Prof Aheto is the immediate past Dean of the School of Business at Central University College and a former Deputy Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

"Prof Aheto will speak to the theme of the celebrations after which a distinguished panel comprising personalities such as Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, Prof Joshua Alabi, Prof John Gatsi, Dr Deborah Cubagee, and Goosie Tanoh will dissect the lecture," the Planning Committee said in a statement.

For the durbar, it said Mr Rawlings and other leading members of the uprising and the 31st December Revolution would address the celebrants.

"The celebrations will start at 8am with a parade by young cadres followed by the lighting of the perpetual flame before the traditional address by the leader of the uprising".

The Committee invited the public to participate in all the events.

GNA