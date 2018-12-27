news, story, article

Yapei (N/R), Dec. 27, GNA - Provisional results from various polling stations in Thursday’s referendum in the proposed Savannah Region showed high voter turn-out and support for the creation of the region.

At Yapei D/A Primary ‘B’, there were 505 registered voters where 454 voted ‘Yes’ with no “No” vote.

At Buipe Woranto ‘B’, total registered voters were 617, out of which 602 voted ‘Yes’ and there was no ‘No’ vote.

At Buipe E/A ‘B’, which had 678 registered voters, 638 voted ‘Yes’ and there was no ‘No’ vote, while at Kigbripe D/A ‘B’, out of the 462 registered voters, 447 voted ‘Yes’ with no ‘No’ vote.

At Daboya L/A Primary ‘A’ out of 341 registered voters, 338 voted ‘Yes’ whiles three voted ‘No’.

At Daboya L/A Primary ‘B’, out of 365 registered voters, 358 voted ‘Yes’ and there was no ‘No’ vote.

The Yezuri Polling Station recorded 82 “Yes” votes out of the 100 registered voters. There was no ‘No’ vote.

At Dikumpe Polling Station, out of the 190 registered voters, 179 voted ‘Yes’ and four voted ‘No’, while at the Banawa Polling Station, there were 548 registered voters out of which 520 voted ‘Yes’ and 20 voted ‘No’.

