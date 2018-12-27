news, story, article

By Team, GNA,



Kpembe (N/R), Dec 27, GNA – Provisional results in the just ended referendum on the creation of the Savannah, show massive endorsement by the people.

At Singbin Section Polling Station in the East Gonja Municipality, out of the 540 registered voters, 521 voted “yes” for the new region.

The situation was not any different at the Lepo Section Polling Station.

Here 603, out of the 628 registered voters, said they were in favour, and at the Kpembe L/A Primary ‘B’ Polling Station, 384 out of the 427 voters, 384 voted in support of the new region.

This has been the trend across the various polling stations in the area.

GNA