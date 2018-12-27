Arms Polling Station A
Total Expected Votes: 688
Total Votes Cast: 639
Percentage of votes cast: 92.9%
YES: 636
Percentage of Yes: 99.53%
NO: 2
Percentage of No: 0.29%
Rejected: 1
Arms Polling Station B in the Techiman South constituency
Total Expected Votes: 670
Total Votes Cast: 653
Votes cast: 97.46%
YES: 644
Percentage of Yes: 98.6%
NO: 6
Percentage of No: 0.91%
Rejected: 3
Rejected: 0.45%
Offuman RC Prim B in the Techiman North constituency
Total Expected Votes: 427
Total Votes Cast: 398
Votes cast: 93.2%
YES: 397
Yes: 99.7%
NO: 1
No: 0.25%
Rejected: 0
Rejected: 0%
Al Khairiya Upper Prim B in the Techiman South constituency
Total Expected Votes: 774
Total Votes Cast: 723
Votes cast: 93.41%
YES: 719
Yes: 99.44%
NO: 2
No: 0.27%
Rejected: 2
Rejected: 0.27%
Islamic Prim B Konimase in the Techiman South constituency
Total Expected Votes: 671
Total Votes Cast: 642
Votes cast: 99.67%
YES: 635
Yes: 98.9%
NO: 7
No: 1.09%
Rejected: 0
Rejected: 0%
Konimase Islamic JHS B in the Techiman South constituency
Total Expected Votes: 710
Total Votes Cast: 686
Votes cast: 96.66%
YES: 686
Yes: 100%
NO: 0
No: 0%
Rejected: 0
Rejected: 0%
Islamic Prim A Konimase in the Techiman South constituency
Total Expected Votes: 820
Total Votes Cast: 800
Votes cast: 97.56%
YES: 799
Yes: 99.87%
NO: 1
No: 0.12%
Rejected: 0
Rejected: 0%
Konimase Islamic JHS A in the Techiman South constituency
Total Expected Votes: 833
Total Votes Cast: 777
Votes cast: 93.27%
YES: 774
Yes: 99.61%
NO: 3
No: 0.39%
Rejected: 0
Rejected: 0%
Market day care in the Techiman South constituency
Total Expected Votes: 738
Total Votes Cast: 661
Votes cast: 89.56%
YES: 657
Yes: 99.39%
NO: 1
No: 0.15%
Rejected: 3
Rejected: 0.45%
Abanim funeral ground B in the Techiman South constituency
Total Expected Votes: 553
Total Votes Cast: 516
Votes cast: 99.61%
YES: 514
Yes: 0.39%
NO: 2
No: 0%
Rejected: 0
Rejected: 0%
Offuman Methodist JHS in the Techiman North constituency
Total Expected Votes: 672
Total Votes Cast: 611
Votes cast: 90.92%
YES: 611
Yes: 100%
NO: 0
No: 0%
Rejected: 0
Rejected: 0%
Offuman Methodist Prim A in the Techiman North constituency
Total Expected Votes: 477
Total Votes Cast: 408
Votes cast: 85.53%
YES: 402
Yes: 98.52%
NO: 3
No: 0.73%
Rejected: 3
Rejected: 0.73%
Offuman Methodist Prim B in the Techiman North constituency
Total Expected Votes: 410
Total Votes Cast: 362
Votes cast: 88.29%
YES: 362
Yes: 100%
NO: 0
No: 0%
Rejected: 0
Rejected: 0%
Offuman RC JHS A in the Techiman North constituency
Total Expected Votes: 559
Total Votes Cast: 527
Votes cast: 94.2%
YES: 525
Yes: 99.6%
NO: 1
No: 0.2%
Rejected: 1
Rejected: 0.2%
Offuman RC JHS in the Techiman North constituency
Total Expected Votes: 832
Total Votes Cast: 793
Votes cast: 95.31%
YES: 362
Yes: 100%
NO: 0
No: 0%
Rejected: 0
Rejected: 0%
Offuman RC Prim A in the Techiman North constituency
Total Expected Votes: 439
Total Votes Cast: 410
Votes cast: 93.3%
YES: 408
Yes: 99.5%
NO: 1
No: 0.24%
Rejected: 1
Rejected: 0.24%
