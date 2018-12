news, story, article

Jasikan (VR), Dec. 28, GNA – The following are some provisional results recorded in the referendum on the creation of the Oti Region: Biakoye: Yes votes - 36,351, No votes - 434, Rejected - 98, Total Valid Votes cast - 36, 883, Number of Registered Voters - 43, 571.



Hohoe (SALL): Yes votes - 9,427, No votes - 1,125, Rejected - 67, total valid votes - 10,619, registered voters - 21, 367.

Jasikan: Yes votes, 38, 915, No votes, 310, Rejected votes - 135, Total Valid votes - 39,360, Registered Voters - 40,566.

Nkwanta South: Yes votes - 50, 096, No votes - 18, Rejected - 779, Total Valid Votes - 50, 893, Registered Voters - 58, 925.

Kadjebi: Yes votes - 40,002, No votes - 553, Rejected votes - 110, Total valid votes - 40,665, Registered voters - 43, 586.

