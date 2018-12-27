news, story, article

By Team, GNA



Jasikan, Dec. 27, GNA - Voting has ended in the referendum for the creation of the Oti Region out of Volta Region at 1700 hours across selected areas in the Oti enclave.

The following are provisional polling station results declared by presiding officers of the Electoral Commission.

At the Makaranta School Polling Station at Jasikan, 785 people were on the voters register and a total of 775 voted "yes" and zero "no". The total valid votes were 775.

At the EP Primary Polling Station at Jasikan, out of a register of 759, 750 people voted "yes" and zero "no".

One person voted "no" at the SDA Primary Polling Station at Jasikan and 310 voted yes out of a total of 312 on the register.

At LA Primary Kechi Nkwanta, a total of 642 people are on the voters list and 623 voted "yes" while 12 voted "no".

Others are: RC Primary Jasikan, total 488, "yes" 483, "no" two, rejected, one.

Bodada LA JHS, total, 197, "yes" 188, "no" one, rejected, one. MA JHS, Kuje: Total 314, "Yes" 304, "No" one.

EP Primary Bodada, total, 469 "Yes" 462, "No" two, rejected two.

United Primary School Kuje, total, 265, "Yes" 260, "No” seven, rejected, three.

Okajakrom JHS, total, 523 "Yes" 509, "No" zero.

Bodada Traditional Council, total, 534, "Yes" 484, "No" one.

Bodada Clinic, total 433, "Yes" 400, "No" zero, rejected one. Owie LA Primary, total, 240, "Yes" 238, "No" zero, rejected 20.

