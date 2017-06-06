By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA Aowin (W/R), June 6, GNA - Mr Samuel Adu-Gyamfi, the District Chief Executive for Aowin, has said the development of any community is dependent on the various roles played by citizens to accelerate socio-economic development. He called on stakeholders and opinion leaders of the various communities to undertake needs assessments and prioritize the needs and challenge

Aowin (W/R), June 6, GNA - Mr Samuel Adu-Gyamfi, the District Chief Executive for Aowin, has said the development of any community is dependent on the various roles played by citizens to accelerate socio-economic development.

He called on stakeholders and opinion leaders of the various communities to undertake needs assessments and prioritize the needs and challenges facing their communities.

Mr Adu-Gyamfi, who was addressing stakeholders at a day’s community engagement organized by Center for Democratic Development (CDD), said if they prioritize their needs it would help facilitate appropriate budgeting.

The meeting was also to enable the MP of the area, Mr Matthias Kwame Ntow to interact with his constituents on concerns facing the area.

Nana Kwabena Aborampah Mensah, Senior Programme officer for CCD-Ghana, said CDD selected 13 out of 26 constituencies in the Western Region and issues discussed would be collated and shared to Members of Parliament, district assemblies and other stakeholders to serve as a guide towards the development of each constituency.

The CDD-Ghana is a governance and democracy think-tank dedicated to the promotion of good governance, democracy and economic openness with special interest in human rights, economic development and equal justice.

Mr Ntow appealed to the constituents to unite for the common good of the District.

