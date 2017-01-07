Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-elect, arrived at the Black Star Square, which has been converted into a Chamber of Parliament, amidst cheers to take the Oath of Office as Ghana’s Fifth President.

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-elect, arrived at the Black Star Square, which has been converted into a Chamber of Parliament, amidst cheers to take the Oath of Office as Ghana’s Fifth President.



Clothed in a beautiful, meticulously-woven Kente cloth, Nana Akufo-Addo was accompanied by his wife, Rebecca, who is also dressed in a unique Kente clothing to depict the best of the creativity of Ghana’s culture.

Flanked by his security aides and high ranking military officials, he acknowledged the cheers from the euphoric crowd from across the country and beyond to be part of Ghana’s proverbial democratic record.

President Alassane Dramanne Ouattara, the President of The Ivory Coast, who is the Special Guest of Honour, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the President of Liberia, and many more dignitaries arrived ahead of the President-elect.

The Ghana Dance Ensemble dancing to melodious beats from the special carved drums, heralded the arrival of the dignitaries.

Some other African Heads of State at the ceremony are the Zambian President, Edgar Lungu and Equatorial Guinea Vice President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The presidents of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Egypt’s Abdul Fattah el-Sisi and Sierra Leone’s Ernest Bai Koroma also came to witness the ceremony.

The rest are Chadian President Idriss Déby, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Hailemariam Desalegn, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, President of Nigeria - Muhammudu Buhari, President of Benin - Alpha Talon, President of Togo - Faure Gnassingbe and President of Gabon - Ali Bongo Ondimba are also gracing the occasion.

GNA