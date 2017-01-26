Accra, Jan. 26, GNA
- Eight of the ten nominees vetted for various the various Ministerial
positions are expected to be sworn-in very soon by President Nana
Akuffo-Addo.
This follows Parliament’s unanimous approval of the eight nominees presented to the House following the Appointment Committee of Parliament’s report.
The nominees are Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister-designate for National Security, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister-designate for Finance, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister-designate for Defence and Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister-designate for the Interior.
The rest of the nominees are Ms Gloria Akuffo, Minister-designate for Attorney-General and Justice, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister-designate for Local Government and Rural Development.
The Speaker, Professor Michael Ocqauye congratulated the nominees especially, those from the House on their approval.
