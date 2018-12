Accra, Dec. 18, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Addo-Addo would on Wednesday December 19, 2018 meet with a cross section of the media at the Jubilee House in Accra at 17:00. The encounter is in line with the President’s desire to continuously engage with the Ghanaian people through the media. The meeting, which would be the second in the year, would witness the President addressing pertinent

