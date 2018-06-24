Accra, June 24, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has placed a temporary ban on all foreign travels by government officials to minimize disruptions to “governments’ domestic work” The directive which excludes the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, affects all other ministers, their deputies, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, as well as head

The directive which excludes the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, affects all other ministers, their deputies, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, as well as heads of government agencies.

A statement issued by the Office of the President and signed by the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare asked the affected officials to comply strictly to the directive until guidelines for future foreign travels was communicated to them.

GNA