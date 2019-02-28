news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday referred to Parliament for approval the names of six ministers and six deputies he has nominated to administer the newly created regions.



Additionally, the President has also made ministerial changes to four other existing

regions, to take effect immediately.

Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the current Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani Municipality, is the Minister-designate for Bono Region, while Siaka Stevens, the member of Parliament for Jaman North constituency, has been named Deputy Minister-designate for Bono Region.

The member of Parliament for Atebubu/Amantin, Kofi Amoakohene, has been nominated Minister-designate for Bono East Region; and Martin Oti Gyarko, Member of Parliament for Techiman North constituency and former Deputy Minister for Brong Ahafo Region, is the Deputy Minister for Bono East Region.

The President nominated Evans Opoku Bobie, Member of Parliament for Asunafo North constituency and former Minister for Brong Ahafo Region, Minister designate for Ahafo Region, while the Member of Parliament for Tano South, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, is the Deputy Minister-designate for Ahafo Region

Salifu Adam Braimah, Member of Parliament for Salaga South, is the Minister-designate for Savannah Region and Samuel Yeyu Tika, former parliamentary candidate for Mankarigu Daboya constituency, is the Deputy Minister-designate for the Savannah Region.

Mr Solomon Namliit Boar, Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu constituency and former Deputy Minister for Northern Region, is the Minister-designate for North East Region, while Tahiru Tia Ahmed, an educationist from Gambaga, has been named the Deputy Minister-designate for North East Region.

President Akufo-Addo nominated John Benam, former Member of Parliament for Zabzugu constituency as the Deputy Minister-designate for Northern Region.

Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Member of Parliament for Bibiani/Anhwiaso/Bekwai constituency and former Deputy Minister for Health, is the Deputy Minister designate for Western North Region, and Alex Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Sefwi Akontombra constituency, is the Deputy Minister-designate for Western North Region;

The Member of Parliament for Takoradi Constituency and former Deputy Minister for Aviation, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Member of is the Minister-designate for Western Region.

Madam Eugenia Gifty Kusi remains Deputy Minister for Western Region.

Mr. Johnson Avuletey is the Deputy Minister-designate for Volta Region. Dr. Archibald L etsa remains Minister for Volta Region.

Mr Kwasi Owusu Yeboah, Ghana’s Ambassador to the Togolese Republic, is the Minister-designate for the Oti Region, whilst Maxwell Blagodzi, the former Deputy Minister for Volta Region, is the Deputy Minister for Oti Region.

GNA