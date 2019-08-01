news, story, article

Accra, Aug, GNA - Mr Vincent Wepia Kumangtum, Chairman of the Sludge Dealers Association of Ghana is advocating the upgrade of the current Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) to substantive status.

He said the sensitive nature of the Chief Constable role required that as much as possible, vacuums in that office were not allowed to fester.

Mr Kumangtum who was speaking in interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday said “Technically, the Acting position creates a vacuum because it means that the current Chief Constable is only a caretaker one, and for a strategic and sensitive institution like the Police, this is not a wholesome development.”

He said because the Police Service was an institution of order and discipline, the Acting status of the current IGP disrupted the sacrosanct and time-honored pecking order that defined the Police.

“Just like in the army, promotions in the Police Service follows an order of seniority and Oppong-Boanuh was directly in line after IGP David Asante Appeatu and so for me it should be just a matter of course that the Deputy IGP replaces the former IGP,” Mr. Kumangtum said.

President Akufo-Addo, on July 22nd 2019, replaced IGP David Asante Appeatu for reasons that are only known to him.

After that Deputy IGP, James Oppong Boanuh was asked to take over as IGP in acting capacity.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday 22nd

July, 2019, directed the Inspector General of Police, Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, to proceed on leave, with immediate effect, pending his retirement from the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019,” the press statement stated.

It added that,” The President thanked him for his many years of service to the country, and wished him well in his retirement. President Akufo-Addo has asked the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, to act as IGP until a substantive IGP is appointed in accordance with the Constitution.”

The exact reason for the replacement of Apeatu, whose performance in office led to President Akufo-Addo extending him a one year contract extension after he reached the retirement age last year,is not known as the government has kept matters to its chest.

This led to a lot of room for speculation; a thing that Mr Kumangtum thinks is unhealthy for the Police Service.

