Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday made changes to the composition of his government.

A statement issued by the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House named the Member of Parliament of Prestea Huni-Valley and former Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Madam Barbara Oteng Gyasi, as the Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih is now the Upper West Regional Minister-designate, while the former Regional Minister, Sulemana Alhassan, has been re-assigned.

Madam Catherine Afeku, the Member of Parliament for Evalue-Jomoro-Gwira, who headed the Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, is now a Minister of State at the Office of the President, assigned to the Office of the Senior Minister.

The statement named the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North and former Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo, as the Deputy Minister for Education.

It said former Deputy Minister of Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Madam Freda Prempeh, is now Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Madam Barbara Ayisi Asher, the Member of Parliament of Cape Coast North, and former Deputy Minister of Education, is now Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, while the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Naana Eyiah, has been appointed Deputy Minister-designate of Lands and Natural Resources.

The President also named Mr Alex Kodwo Kom Abban, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, as the Deputy Minister-designate of Health, while Mr Yaw Afful, Member of Parliament for Jaman South, is now Deputy Minister-designate of Aviation.

President Akufo-Addo was hopeful that Parliament would expedite the vetting of the Minister-designate of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the Regional Minister-designate of Upper West, as well as the Deputy Ministers-designate of Aviation, Lands and Natural Resources, and Health to enable them to assume their respective offices as quickly as possible.

