Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has paid glowing tribute to personnel of the Ghana Police Service for risking their lives and sometimes paying for the ultimate price for the safety of all Ghanaians.

He said the public, therefore, owes it as a duty to remember them and pay homage to their memories.

President John Mahama paid the tribute at the observation of the Police Memorial Day and commissioning of a cenotaph at the National Police Training School, Accra.

The Police Remembrance Day was instituted to honour brave and dedicated officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The third Friday in November each year has been set aside by the Police Administration to mark Police Remembrance Day.

However, over the years, there was no programme in place to honour and celebrate the fallen heroes by way of engraving their memories on a monument in line with international best practices.

Although the idea to immortalize the fallen officers was conceptualized by Mr Paul Tawiah Quaye, a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), it was during the reign of IGP Mr Mohammed Ahmed Alhassan that the concept was given effect, and the maiden event observed on November 24, 2014 without any physical monument being put in place.

President Mahama said government recognizes the difficulties and dangers that confronts police personnel in the discharge of their duties.

He said over the past four years, government has ensured a systematic resourcing of the Police service in providing protective gear, vehicles, increasing recruitment numbers, enhancing remuneration, capacity building and minimizing of risks to Police officers.

He said the Police Service has been given its fair share and recruits who have reported to the various Police training schools to begin their training.

President Mahama said this demonstrates government’s commitment to resource the Police and other security agencies to be better positioned to deliver on their core mandate.

He said as President, he has shown commitment to ensure that the security of the nation is safe guarded in order to promote investment and economic development.

He said the peace and security the country enjoys and has been widely acclaimed as being part of its democratic credentials has made Ghana the envy of many nations on the African continent.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and spouses especially the children of the fallen heroes namely Corporal Humphrey Lumor, Corporal Frank Komla Klu, Corporal Emmanuel Nii Atseku, Constable Wonder Kovey, Constable George Nyiko, Constable Francis Osei Amankwah, Constable Prince Charles Akatah and Constable Jacob Segri Tabalin.

The Inspector General of Police Mr John Kudalor said the path of the Policeman is very tortuous, turbulent, muddy, difficult and most of all uncertain.

He said the nature of their job puts them in harm’s way and that the duty tour of a Policeman is uncertain.

He acknowledged the Police personnel who have fallen in the line of duty saying their names have been engraved in gold.

Mr Xian Zindin, Charge d’ Affairs of the Chinese Embassy, said those Police officers abiding by the principles of putting the nation and people’s interest first throughout their lives are the true heroes of Ghana.

He said in modern times the Police Service plays a crucial role in defending national security and ensuring social order by protecting the safety of property and the people.

He said the Ghana Police Service is widely acclaimed for hard work and well discipline personnel.

Mr Xian Zindin said Ghana Police Service has also done good job in fighting against transnational crime and that last year with the strong support from the Ghana Police, China successfully captured a wanted Chinese criminal in Ghana.

He said the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese community in Ghana are committed to enhancing the capacity of the Police.

