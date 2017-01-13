President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday left Accra for Bamako, Mali to join other African leaders for the 27th France-Africa Summit.

Accra, Jan. 13, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday left Accra for Bamako, Mali to join other African leaders for the 27th France-Africa Summit.

This is the President's first official foreign trip as President of the Republic of Ghana. He will use the occasion to introduce himself to the Francophone world.

President Akufo-Addo is expected back in Accra on Saturday, January 14, 2017. He was accompanied by His wife, Rebecca.

The France-Africa Summit is a platform aimed at strengthening ties between France and African nations.

The two-day Summit which is under the theme : "Patriotism, Peace and Emergence", will seek to boost the integration process, as well as enhance cooperation between the 30 countries that would be attending the meeting.

The Summit is expected to address issues affecting France and Africa, particularly migration, peace and security, terrorism, human and drug trafficking, cyber crime among other issues.

