Accra, Dec. 29, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Addo-Addo on Saturday congratulated the people in the soon to be created regions in Ghana for the courtly manner they exercised their franchise and constitutional right last Thursday.



"The will of the people determined the outcome of Thursday’s referenda, and I congratulate the people in the soon to be created regions of Ahafo, Bono East, North East, Oti, Savannah and Western North for the dignified, peaceful manner in which they exercised their franchise and constitutional right," he said in a congratulatory message.

The President was emphatic that the Ghanaian people, by that singular process, have again demonstrated to the world their deep attachment to the principles of democratic accountability and the rule of law.

"It is a harbinger of that national transformation into the free, open, democratic state that is at the core of our national aspiration for freedom and justice.

"We are chartering new paths in the growth and development of our country, and I am confident that, together, we will put our nation onto the path of progress and prosperity, the President said

President Akufo-Addo commended Ghanaians in the affected parts of the country who turned out in their numbers to unanimously give assent to the re-organisation of the country's regional governance structure to accelerate their socio-economic development.

He noted that the threshold for meeting criteria for creating new regions, as stipulated by the Constitution, was met, as the turn out and ballots cast in the referendum was convincingly and spectacularly in favour of the creation of the six new region.

The President commended the new leadership of the Electoral Commission for "passing its first test by ensuring the holding of free, fair and transparent referenda."

He applauded also the security agencies and the media for the invaluable roles they played towards the success of the exercise.

"I thank the members of the Brobbey Commission, led by the noted jurist, Mr. Justice S.A. Brobbey, a retired member of the Supreme Court, for the thorough and painstaking work the Commission did, which resulted in the recommendations that received overwhelming, popular endorsement, " he added.

