Accra, March 1, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Senegalese leader Macky Sall on his election for a second successive seven-year term.

The elections were held on Sunday, 24th February, 2019.

"It is well-deserved and a vindication of the trust and confidence reposed in him and in his programme of economic transformation, by the Senegalese people, which has seen that country, in recent years, recording strong economic growth rates and rapid infrastructural development, he said in a statement on Friday.

"I am hopeful that, under the leadership of President Macky Sall, Senegal would continue to reinforce her position as one of the champions of progress and prosperity in West Africa and on the African continent.

"I look forward to working closely with him to enhance Ghana-Senegal relations, improve the living conditions of our two peoples, advance our mutual interests, and promote the wider interests of the African people, he said.

GNA