By Regina Atule, GNA,

Damongo (SR), May 20, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom for establishing a committee to mediate chieftaincy disputes and championing the course for development in the Savannah region.

He said, "There cannot be development without peace, peace is the bedrock of development and your initiative to setup a committee for chieftaincy resolution and to chart a path of development is worth commending”.

The President gave commendation when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people at the Japka Palace in Damongo, the Savannah regional capital to round up his two-day visit to the region as part of his tour of the newly created regions.

He assured the chiefs and people of the Savanna Region of an accelerated pace of development saying, “The future is going to be different, I am coming to address the infrastructure deficit for the people of Gonjaland”.

The President said his administration has put in place measures to address the infrastructure deficit facing the region and that no stone would be left unturned to ensure the provision of the necessary development projects.

He mentioned the supply of water, provision of electricity and inadequate educational facilities as some of the infrastructural deficits in the region, which would be given urgent attention.

He assured that the issue of poor supply of water will become history very soon and announced that memorandum for approval for the initiation of the Damongo water supply project will be put before Cabinet by next week.

He expressed the hope that the project will commence before the end of 2019 and assured of his commitment to ensure that resources and infrastructural facilities were equitably distributed across the region.

Reacting to a concern by the Yagbonwura on the discovery of hydrocarbon in the Voltaian Basin, the President assured the Yagbonwura that the exploration and management of the hydrocarbon resources in the Voltaian Basin will be strictly adhered to and managed well.

He officially handed over eight vehicles comprising three Nissan Patrol SUVs and five pickup vehicles and five motorcycles to facilitate the smooth running of the Savannah regional coordinating Council.

Prior to addressing the durbar of chiefs and people at Japka Palace, the President worshiped with the St. Annes Cathedral in Damongo where he urged the congregation to live peacefully together as one people irrespective of their tribal differences.

He commended the church for their contribution in fighting illegal mining and logging and gave the assurance that he will partner and support the church to win the fight against illegal mining and logging.

Mr Amoako Atta, the minister of Roads and Highways announced that procurement processes was almost at the conclusion stage for work on the 66km road from Damongo through Kotito to Buipe to commence.

The President later inspected ongoing works on the Yapei Water extension project and addressed a mini durbar of chiefs and people at Yapei.

