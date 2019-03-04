news, story, article

By Ashon Cudjiw, GNA



Kasoa (C/R), March 4, GNA – People in Kasoa Metro have commended President Akufo- Addo for initiating a process to resolve the issue of vigilantism in the country.

They said the call by the President to establish a legislation to resolve the issue if the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress fail to do same was in the right direction.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, they said the effort should be supported by all.

They said the initiative, which is in conformity with Ghana's traditional practices, must get the two parties to make a commitment by signing a resolution showing that they will abide by the outcome of the meeting.

Madam Sophia Monney, a trader, welcomed the idea of banning the groups whose presence has caused fear and panic in some parts of the country.

Madam Pearl Agyei-Baah, a business woman, said: “The liquidation of the groups will send a signal to all that Ghana is committed to ensuring peace which would make investors have confidence in doing business with the country".

