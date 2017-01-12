The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, on Thursday, announced 11 more ministerial nominees to enable him to achieve his vision of making Ghana a prosperous place with happy citizens.

Accra, Jan 12, GNA - The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, on Thursday, announced 11 more ministerial nominees to enable him to achieve his vision of making Ghana a prosperous place with happy citizens.



They are Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Suame’s veteran legislator, and the Majority Leader in Parliament, is for Parliamentary Affairs; Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu-Senya East, is for Special Development Initiatives; Isaac Kwame Asiamah, MP for Atwima Mponua East, for Youth and Sports; while Ms Elizabeth Afoley Kotey, MP for Krowor, is for Fishery and Aquaculture Minister.

The rest are Professor George Yaw Gyan Baffour- a former deputy Minister of Finance, for the Planning Minstry; Kofi Dzamesi, a Former Volta Regional Minister, for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs ; while Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a Former MP and Minister of State, for Aviation.

Alhaji Boniface Saddique, a Former Minister of Works and Housing and MP for Madina, is the nominee for -Inner City and Zongo Development; Mrs Catherine Abelema Afeku, MP for Evalue -Ajomoro-Gwira is for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts; and Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, a Former Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group, the publisher of the Finder Newspaper, is for Business Development Minister.

This third set of ministerial nominations brings to 36, the total number of nominees announced by the president.

They await parliamentary vetting and approval.

GNA