Accra, Jan. 27, GNA- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday admonished Ministers of State to provide leadership that would ensure good governance, public accountability, progress of the nation and improved living standards for Ghanaians. He said: "The Ghanaian people want honest governance, they want a government that will protect the public purse and ensure value f

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday admonished Ministers of State to provide leadership that would ensure good governance, public accountability, progress of the nation and improved living standards for Ghanaians.

He said: “The Ghanaian people want honest governance, they want a government that will protect the public purse and ensure value for money in all public transactions…We cannot fail them…we must not fail them.”

President Akufo-Addo gave the advice when he swore-in the first batch of 12 new ministers approved by Parliament earlier in the day, at the Flagstaff House,Kanda.

The Ministers, who swore the Oaths of Allegiance, Office and Secrecy and received their instruments of Appointment.

The new Ministers are; Mr Yaw Osafo-Marfo, Senior Minister, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, National Security, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Trade and Industry, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance, Mr Dominic Nitiwul,Defence and Ms Gloria Akuffo, Attorney General and Justice for Minister.

The others are; Hajia Alima Mahama, Local Government and Rural Development, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Food and Agriculture, Mr Ambrose Dery, Interior, Mr Boakye Agyarko, Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education and Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health.

President Akufo-Addo reminded the Ministers that the election that brought the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to power was a clear indication that the people of Ghana demanded a change in the right direction of the country.

‘Thus, it is mandatory that each and every individual appointed to serve in this government provides changes in the quality of governance, the management of the economy and attitude.

“This is a heavy responsibility, especially since the Ghanaian people have been clear in very empathic terms demanded a change in the nation’s direction…a change in the quality of governance, a change in the management of the national economy, and a change in national attitude…that is why we are here…that is why they voted for us so overwhelmingly,” he added.

“We are required to fulfil the commitments of our mandate and I’m certain that with God’s guidance, sincerity of purpose, integrity of character, hard work and genuine collaboration, together we shall deliver and honour these commitments.”

The President asked the Ministers to comply with the law and declare their assets because the NPP attached importance to the fight against corruption, saying, “You must be in the forefront of the fight against corruption.”

“I believe strongly honorable ministers, that in you and the rest of the team being assembled, we have the men and women that can quickly turn around the fortunes of our country and put her on the road to progress and prosperity. The Ghanaian people have placed their hopes for a better life on us…I am looking forward eagerly to working with you so that we can together realize their hopes.”

He thanked the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Ocquaye for the expeditious manner that the first batch of Ministerial nominees were vetted and approved, and hoped that the same attitude would apply to the rest of his nominees to enable him form his government in good time to do the People’s business.

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo on behalf of the Ministers thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the government, the party and the country.

“We know the efforts you have made to become President and we know the type of quality you provide on the table, we know your vision as a president … we know that you want to make a difference as a president and on behalf of my colleagues I want to assure you that we will give you the necessary support to make that difference.”

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Foreign Affairs Minister-designate who was also approved by Parliament could not be sworn-in with her colleagues because she had travelled to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend a foreign Ministers meeting in preparation for the AU Summit that comes off from the January 29, 2017.

She will be sworn into office by President Akufuo-Addo at Ghana’s embassy in Addis Ababa on the evening of Saturday, January 28, 2017. The President would join other African leaders for the 28th African Union (AU) Summit.

