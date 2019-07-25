news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Boakazo, July 25, GNA - The President Nana Akufo Addo has described the Ghana Gas Company Limited as a strategic National Asset established to drive the industrialisation agenda of the country.

He said the government was pleased that management and Board of the institution had worked earnestly within a space of one year to see to the construction of an administrative and operational office in the Ellembelle district to enhance local development.

The president at the Commissioning of a two storey world class office, including a remote control room for operating the gas infrastructure at Boakazo in the Ellembelle district, expressed happiness at the level of indigenous management of such a facility.

The ultra-modern office complex had among others, three conference rooms, trauma center, a command centre, comprehensive records keeping base and a helipad. It is also disability friendly.

He said, plans were far advanced on the part of the Agriculture Ministry for the establishment of a Fertilizer plant at Jomoro, including various consultations by government and investors to transform the area into a world class gas and oil enclave.

The coming on stream of the Ghana Gas company had ensured sustainable power supply, both to industry, transport sector and other households and prayed that the coming on Board of the TEN Project would enable Ghana to export gas to neighbouring countries.

Dr. Ben K. B. Asante, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas Company said Gas was the energy for the future and was therefore imperative that state actors began thinking about developing the sector.

He pointed out that the company believed in its fortunes and was therefore positioning itself to be the trusted and reliable Gas services company offering gas for power, transportation, LPG for home usage and thereby making it a catalyst resource for growth.

Dr. Asante said the current production of 130 million standard cubic feet production could be improved upon to aid in exportation of the commodity

"We are industrializing through sustainable energy supply and gas is the surest way", he added.

Mr. Kobby Okyere Darko, the Western Regional Minister said the commissioning of the facility was a "prophecy filled", as very soon more and more offices would be opened in the Western Region for operators in the oil, gas value chain.

He said the Regional Coordinating Council had established a Business services centre as a source of business information for would be investors to the Region.

Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema traditional area, lauded the initiators of the project to open up the area to development and appealed to government to fix the roads and provide other developmental needs.

GNA