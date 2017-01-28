By Ken Sackey, GNA Accra, Jan. 27, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on Friday left Accra for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to join other African leaders for the 28th African Union (AU) Summit. The 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union would open on Monday, January 30, 2017. The trip to Ethiopia is President Akufuo Addo’s second foreign

The 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union would open on Monday, January 30, 2017.

The trip to Ethiopia is President Akufuo Addo’s second foreign travel as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and is expected back in Accra on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

The two-day summit, themed “Harnessing the demographic dividend through investments in the youth”, is expected to strengthen advocacy among African Heads of State to achieve the demographic dividend in Africa.

The Heads of State would at the Summit elect the Chairperson and the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

