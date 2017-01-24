Accra, Jan. 24, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Joseph Anokye, a telecommunications engineer as the Acting Director-General of the National Communications Authority. According to an appointment letter issued by the Ministry of Communication on President Akufo-Addo's behalf and gleaned by the Ghana News Agency, Mr Anokye's appointment takes immediate effect. The Depu

Accra, Jan. 24, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Joseph Anokye, a telecommunications engineer as the Acting Director-General of the National Communications Authority.

According to an appointment letter issued by the Ministry of Communication on President Akufo-Addo's behalf and gleaned by the Ghana News Agency, Mr Anokye's appointment takes immediate effect.

The Deputy Director General of the NCA, has been requested to facilitate the handing over process and his early settlement in office.

Mr Anokye was the technology director of the New Patriotic Party's 2016 Campaign team. He was instrumental in predicting the NPP's victory in the December 7, 2016 election just eight hours after close of polls.

Mr Anokye before his appointment was a Telecommunications Service Manager at NASA, responsible for Integrated Services Network and Information Technology and Services.

He managed a team of highly technical network engineers who administer NASA’s Global Mission Telecommunication Wide Area Network (WAN). They planned, configured, installed, and managed the robust secure traffic engineered MPLS Backbone that transport data, voice, and video from and to Space Shuttles, the International Space Station, the Deep Space Network and numerous Satellites as well as other “Man” and “Unmanned” space crafts.

Mr Anokye, as his job entailed at the NASA, worked collaboratively in many Telecommunications Planning exercises worldwide with Telecom and Network engineers from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), German Space Operations Centre (GSOC), Canadian Space Agency (CSA), Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO - Dongara) and many other national Space Programs like the Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) in California.

His experience spanned 18years 6 months from September 1997 – February 2016 at Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland as a Telecommunications Service Manager - Mission Routed Data Network (NASA Integrated Services Network).

He is a product of the University of Maryland from where he holds an MBA.

GNA