Accra, Jan. 12, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday announced the last set of ministerial nominees. Eleven personalities were announced today, bringing g the total nominations to 36.



Professor Gyan Baffour, Economist and Member of Parliament (MP) for Wench is the minister-designate for Planning. He will ensure that Government's policies and manifesto imperatives are dovetailed into the National Development Planning Commission's 40-year development plan.

Catherine Abelema Afeku, a business development consultant and the current MP for Evalue Gwira goes to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, while Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, a youth activist, media planner and Islamic lecturer is the minister-designate for Information. He also doubles as the Spokesperson to the President.

Mavis Hawa Koomson, an educationists and MP for Awudu Senya East has been nominated for the ministry for Special Development Initiatives.

Naa Afoley Quaye, an agribusiness management specialist and MP for More or is the minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture. And Isaac Kwame Asiamah, MP for Atwima Mponua heads to the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Former Volta Regional Minister under the Kufuour administration, Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi goes to the ministry for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Mr Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, media practitioner, businessman and former Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group is the minister-designate for Investment and Business Development, a new portfolio that would have its leaning at the Office of the President.

Madam Cecelia Dapaah, a leadership development specialist and former MP for Bantams has been designated minster for Aviation, while Boniface Sadique, MP for Madina will head the newly created Inner City and Zongo Development Ministry, which would also function and have its budget from the Office of the President.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame is the minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs.

President Akufo-Addo said that the names of the nominees would be submitted to Parliament when the Houses resumes on January 24, 2017, from its two-week break.

He said that he would announce his regional ministerial nominees next week.

GNA