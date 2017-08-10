By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA Essikado, Aug. 10, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday said his greatest desire as a President is to see the total transformation in all spheres of the economy for the good of the present and future generations. “As I mentioned during the campaigns, I am not seeking power because of money, I have come to work for the future and I did not give

Essikado, Aug. 10, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday said his greatest desire as a President is to see the total transformation in all spheres of the economy for the good of the present and future generations.

“As I mentioned during the campaigns, I am not seeking power because of money, I have come to work for the future and I did not give vain promises. Ghana must transform massively so that posterity will judge me well,” he added.

The President was speaking at a durbar of Chiefs and People of the Essikado Traditional area, to end his day three visit to the Western Region to express gratitude and also account for the brief stay at the presidency.

He said development must not be equated with politics, but rather the strategies and policies that would act as catalyst for massive infrastructure and human development.

He said the much critiqued free Senior High School was one such major intervention to raise the knowledge level of societies as a measure to equip the human resource base of the country through quality education.

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional area, described the President as “the vision of Hope” for many Ghanaians and prayed that Ghana see some growth and growth poles to connect the country’s development.

He expressed satisfaction at the re-location of the GNPC to the Western Region and said it was the biggest structural changes in the country and a move to resuscitate the Sekondi/Takoradi and bring in more employment opportunities.

Nana Kobina Nketsia said government’s effort to revive the Railways would be a major boost to the local economy and the nation as a whole and gave a two-year ultimatum to the Ministry responsible to bring about real change.

He later called for attention to roads such as the Agric-Diabene-Nkroful road, Sekondi/Takoradi, portions of Ahanta West and the need to elevate the Ahanta West to a municipal status.

Touching on oil and revenue the President said proceeds from this sector would be used to finance the free Senior High education, adding, “I will not sit and watch one or two individuals or even myself to pockets revenue from the oil monies but rather invest in the economy including quality education to restore hope to our people once more”.

President Akufo-Addo said Takoradi and for that matter the Western Region would soon become the oil hub of West Africa and beyond due to some measures the government was putting in place and urged residents of the Region and the country in general to stay and work for Ghana in their holist quest to build a strong and prosperous nation.

The President who was also at the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital, recounted fond memories of the three prominent health care institutions in the country growing up : Korle Bu, Effia-Nkwanta and Okomfo Anokye Teaching hospitals and praised them for their contribution towards quality health care in the country and beyond.

He was however unhappy about the fact that Western and the Eastern Regions still lacked well resourced Regional Hospitals and noted that funds had been secured for the construction of a modern Regional Hospital in Eastern Region whiles four proposals had been received for the construction of a new Regional hospital for the Western Region.

Meanwhile, "the allowances of nurses and teachers have been restored to support these critical segments of society and over 15000 trained nurses had also been posted".

The President said, “I am a man of my word…I tell the truth and deliver” and called for massive support from professionals in the service into building a first class health delivery system comparable to any institution in the advanced countries.

At the Takoradi Market Circle, the President was enthused by the overwhelming support from the market women and various groups within the market for helping the Party improve upon its fortunes in the Region.

He assured them of many interventions including the construction of a new and modern market to accommodate the ever growing businesses within the metropolis.

Mr Joseph Boahene Aidoo, Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, said The West Africa Mills Company (WAMCO) would receive a major boost and revival by September this year.

He hinted that there would be the construction of two more factories by some Dutch and China investors and called for the consumption of cocoa products to grow the local economy.

The President leaves the Western Region for the Central Region on Thursday.

