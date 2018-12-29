news, story, article

Accra, Dec. 29, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) at 1343 hours closed polls to elect a candidate to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the January 31 by-election.



The voting which started at 1100 hours lasted for over three hours.

Sorting of ballot papers commenced and would was followed by counting.

The contestants are; Madam Lydia Alhassan, Madam Victoria Esinam Ansah Offei, Madam Yaa Aboagye, Mr Samuel Amankwah and Mr Ato Williams.

Mr Rashid Nantongma, District Electoral Officer told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that a total of 718 electorates from six electoral centres were expected to vote to choose one person from the five candidates to contest for the slot.

The person who will be victorious will contest with others from opposition political Parties to re-place the late Mr Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, the Member of Parliament Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region who died on Wednesday, November 21.

GNA