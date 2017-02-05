By Benjamin Mensah, GNA Accra, Feb. 4, GNA - Parliament, seeking to expand its infrastructure, has solicited the support of the Government and people of China to build a new chamber block. At least, some legislators are complaining that the 275-member parliament is crowded and needs more space for members to do more effective work. Also the legislature needs a modern library complex, a parliame

Accra, Feb. 4, GNA - Parliament, seeking to expand its infrastructure, has solicited the support of the Government and people of China to build a new chamber block.

At least, some legislators are complaining that the 275-member parliament is crowded and needs more space for members to do more effective work.

Also the legislature needs a modern library complex, a parliamentary museum and other research facilities to enhance the performance of duties.

Reverend Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye, the Speaker, has therefore appealed to the Chinese Government to assist Ghana in the construction of a new chamber block for the Members of Parliament.

Rev. Prof. Ocquaye made the appeal on Friday when Madam Sun Boahang, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, paid a courtesy call on him at the Parliament House in Accra.

The Speaker commended the good bilateral ties between Accra and Beijing and requested China to come to the aid of Ghana in developing her infrastructure.

"The Parliament of Ghana is really in need. We still have a lot of things to be done...we have a vision for a new Chamber of Parliament and we hope your good country can help us in this direction," he said.

On the development of Ghana’s industrial sector, the Speaker called on the Chinese Government to help the Government of Ghana to make the “one district one factory" a reality.

Rev. Prof. Oquaye said: "We have been on tour to some countries and we realised that they have very small factories.

“Like the pen for instance, one factory deals with the manufacturing of just the shell, another factory with just the ink and another factory with the assembling. These are some of the things that will go a long way to help this great country, " he said.

Madam Boahang, on her part, praised Ghana for her contribution to the development of the Chinese economy and congratulated the Speaker of Parliament on his appointment.

"I bring you congratulatory messages and warm greetings from the President of China, Xi Jinping, and the people of China...We understand that you do not just have rich experience in parliamentary issues but you also have a vision of a statesman.

“I believe under your leadership, there will be more achievement in our parliament and continuous development," she said.

Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Deputy Majority Leader, hinted of plans to set up an inter-parliamentary caucus between Ghana and China to help in the free flow of information between parliamentarians in both countries.

"We are putting together an Inter-parliamentary caucus. In the Sixth Parliament, I was a member of the Ghana-China Inter-Parliamentary Caucus, and we were looking at putting this together so we have representatives of both sides of the house, then we will interact with members of Parliament in China, their experiences and best practices in order to impact them in our setting," she said.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, appealed for assistance to develop the IT infrastructure of Parliament.

"We know for instance we don't have a dedicated IT infrastructure for Parliament. Members of Parliament, when they get to Parliament, want to be on the internet and they sometimes have difficulties. I am sure the Chinese can make this work," he said.

Mr Birender Singh Yadav, the Indian High Commissioner, also paid a courtesy call on the Speaker.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhance the bilateral relations between Accra and New Delhi.

