By Benjamin Mensah, GNA Accra, Feb. 4, GNA - Parliament on Friday approved five more ministers-delegate but referred that of Madam Otiko Djaba to next week's sitting, following issues raised by the Minority on the nominee. The nominees who got the consensual approval of the House were Mr John Peter Amewu, Lands and Natural Resources; Mr Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, Employment and Labour relations; Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, Works and Housing; Mr Dan Botwe, Regional Re-organisation and Development; and Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, Monitoring and Evaluation.

The nominees who got the consensual approval of the House were Mr John Peter Amewu, Lands and Natural Resources; Mr Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, Employment and Labour relations; Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, Works and Housing; Mr Dan Botwe, Regional Re-organisation and Development; and Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, Monitoring and Evaluation.

After a marathon debate on the Third Report of the Appointments Committee, the House approved the five who would later be sworn-in by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve in their ministerial positions.

However, there was no consensus on the approval of Madam Djaba, the Minister designate for Gender, Women and Social Protection.

The Minority had issues with her for not having done the statutory national service, negative words on immediate past President John Dramani Mahama, not in regular communication with her biological mother, and intransigent posture at her vetting.

The nominee, during her vetting, was queried by some of the Minority members on the panel for describing the former president as “wicked, evil and someone with a heart of the devil,” but she stood by those words and insisted she would not apologise.

Mr Iddrisu said during the debate that the Minority was uncomfortable with the nominee’s attitude and temperament, but the Majority, through the Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, and Mr Joe Osei Owusu, Chairman of the Appointments Committee, said they were convinced the nominee satisfied the requirements for the approval.

The Majority was, therefore, ready to approve the nominee.

As the debate continued, almost all the Minority members left their seats in the chamber, and a vote suggested by Minority Leader could not be taken, until Reverend Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the Speaker, adjourned sittings till next Tuesday.

