By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Jasikan, Dec. 29, GNA - Nana Opraw Akuamoah VIII, Nifahene of Buem Traditional Area in the yet to be inaugurated Oti region has stated the desire of people in the newly created region to work with their neighbours in the south to develop both regions.

At a post declaration of results on the referendum to create Oti region, he said both areas needed resources and must unite on the path of development.

"We will extend a golden handshake to our brothers in the south. We will invite them to help us and empower each other in developing the areas", he said.

Nana Mprah Besemuna, Krachiwura and Chairman of the Joint Consultative Committee on the creation of the region, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the victory was not surprising, considering the euphoria around the birth of Oti.

Mr Daniel Botwe, Minister for Regional reorganisation told the media at the regional collation centre at the Bueman Senior High school that he was happy the electoral process was smooth and peaceful though characterised by emotions.

"Ours is the success of the process, not necessarily "yes" or "no". We were able to complete the process constitutionally", he said.

The Minister said the people must remain united in driving forward the development of the enclave.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister thanked chiefs, opinion leaders and other stakeholders for the success.

Mr Kofi Adams, immediate past National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, said he was happy that the present generation achieved what their forefathers dreamt of.

He asked the people to consider the creation of the new region an opportunity to change their destiny, and asked them to strive to develop the area into a model region in the country.

The Oti referendum recorded a 98.64 per cent vote in favour, with jubilations in communities across the enclave expected to last for days.

