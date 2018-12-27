news, story, article

By Team, GNA



Jasikan (VR), Dec. 27, GNA - Voting in the referendum on the creation of the Oti region out of Volta, is going on smoothly across the enclave.

Spot checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) showed that most polling stations opened for polls on time.

Enthusiastic voters had begun queuing at the centres even before the exercise officially started.

Long snaking queues were seen at polling centres in the Krachi East Municipality as early as 0500 hours.

The situation was not any different in the Nkwanta South and Jasikan Districts.

Mr Selormey Adukpo Dogbey, the Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), told the GNA that everything was in place for a successful referendum.

He urged eligible voters to come out in their numbers to vote.

Meanwhile, some people are using public address systems to invite people to come out and vote in the Krachi East.

GNA