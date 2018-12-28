news, story, article

Jasikan (VR), 28, GNA - The creation of the proposed Oti Region out of Volta Region has received 98.64 per cent endorsement in a referendum held on Thursday, December 27, 2018.

The Electoral Commission, declaring the results said the turnout threshold of 50 per cent ws 88.31 per cent while the 80 per cent required for endorsement climbed to 98.64 per cent.

The Commission said a total of 319, 296 "Yes" votes were recorded as against 2, 878 "No” votes.

A total votes 323,708 were cast from a register of 366,545.

The regional collation centre went into a jamboree with wild celebrations after the final declaration.

Ahead the official declaration, sparks of jubilation gradually lighted the Oti enclave.

Drinking spots across major towns in the enclave kept streets alive a few minutes after polls ended to the early hours of Friday amidst the trickling in of polling station and district results.

Long queues pushed closing of poll beyond 1700 hours in some districts; with Krachi Nchumuru, erupting in jubilation immediately the results were collated.

In Jasikan, the GNA observed that some people were wearing branded white "T" shirts with the inscription, " Oti is here".

Many also stormed the regional collation centre, clad in white in anticipation of ‘good news’.

