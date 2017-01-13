The Government has directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Mr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, to hand over to Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, of the Ministry of Agriculture, by January 13, 2017.

A letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Executive Secretary to President Akufo-Addo, and copied to the Vice President, the Chief of Staff and the Representative of the President at the Ministry of Finance, noted that Mr Opuni had ceased to hold that office upon the President’s assumption to office, under Section 14 (1) of the Presidential Transition Act, 2012 (Act 845) and paragraph six of the schedule thereto.

“You are, therefore, directed to hand-over your office to His Excellency, the President’s Representative at the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due under relevant law,” the letter stated.

It said: “In view of the urgency of this matter, please ensure that you hand over and cease to act as Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board not later than 5 p.m. on January 13, 2017”.

COCOBOD, is a state institution established by Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah and charged with the responsibility of facilitating the production, processing and marketing of Cocoa, one of the country’s major foreign income earners.

