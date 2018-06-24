Dzodze (V/R), June 24, GNA - National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates at the Ketu-North Constituency on Saturday changed their executives, picking a new chairman and a host of other fresh officers. Bismarck Adrigbate, 61, a retired Warrant Officer (WO) Class 2, got 567 votes from the 1,011 delegates from 109 branches, to become the new chairman, beating Moses Azaglo, the two term incumben

Dzodze (V/R), June 24, GNA - National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates at the Ketu-North Constituency on Saturday changed their executives, picking a new chairman and a host of other fresh officers.

Bismarck Adrigbate, 61, a retired Warrant Officer (WO) Class 2, got 567 votes from the 1,011 delegates from 109 branches, to become the new chairman, beating Moses Azaglo, the two term incumbent, who had 104 votes.

Francis Seglah, former Secretary who vied for the chairmanship position got 319 votes.

A total of 36 candidates contested the various positions. Six of the candidates went unopposed.

WO 2 Adrigbate’s victory sent the venue into ecstasy, with the tooting of horns, revving of vehicle engines, blowing of vuvuzelas amidst the buzzword “old soldier, old soldier”.

Mr Alex Segbefia, a former Minister of Health in the Mahama Administration, commended delegates for their comportment.

Swearing in the new executives, he said the enthusiasm of the delegates and rank and file of the Party was a hint of their preparedness to work to beat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections.

Mr James Avedzi, MP for the area, said a meeting of winners and the vanquished would be arranged to chart a common course.

WO 2 Adrigbate said he was going to mobilize the party in the constituency as never before in readiness for the next elections.

Other winners include Arthur Azakpo, 533 votes as Vice-Chairman, Martin Amenaki, 687, Secretary, James Agbeshi, 613, treasurer.

James Tesu is the Communications Officer; James Tovor, Organizer; Daniel Hamenu, Youth Organizer; and Sitsofe Nusorkor, Women’s Organizer.

GNA