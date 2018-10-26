Takoradi, Oct. 26, GNA - The NPP-USA Women's Organiser, Mrs. Barbara Boafo, has lauded the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme, which was inaugurated by the President to address the graduate unemployment situation in the country, calling it a timely intervention. She noted that the focus of the initiative which was to complement public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, techn

Takoradi, Oct. 26, GNA - The NPP-USA Women's Organiser, Mrs. Barbara Boafo, has lauded the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme, which was inaugurated by the President to address the graduate unemployment situation in the country, calling it a timely intervention.



She noted that the focus of the initiative which was to complement public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance, revenue mobilisation/collection would go a long way to reduce hardships on parents who invested in their wards’ university education.

Mrs. Boafo in an interview also urged the government to give the programme the necessary legal backing to ensure its sustainability and continuity adding, "NABCO is a laudable programme that needed to be fortified by law." She made these comments in an exclusive interview with a US-based radio station during a one on one phone interview.

It would be recalled that last Wednesday, October 17, 2018, President Akufo-Addo ushered in recruits of the NABCO programme at a mammoth ceremony held at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Mrs Boafo expressed worry about the high alarming rate of students who graduate each year from our tertiary institutions and urged all Ghanaians to support the initiative.

She urged government to decentralise the programme to allow MMDCE’s to have direct access to potential beneficiaries instead of a centralised recruitment process and called on all beneficiaries of the NABCO to consider themselves as privileged and work hard to help grow the country's economy.

