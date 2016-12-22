The Minority New Patriotic Party in Parliament on Thursday expressed it unhappiness with what it describes as the unilateral decisions by the Government to have Parliament approve loans, Supplier’s Credit Agreement, Project and Implementation in the transition period

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA

Accra, Dec 22, GNA - The Minority New Patriotic Party in Parliament on Thursday expressed it unhappiness with what it describes as the unilateral decisions by the Government to have Parliament approve loans, Supplier’s Credit Agreement, Project and Implementation in the transition period.

The party cautioned that it could not be part of processes and decisions which, in its considered view, were illegitimate.

Having won the December 7, 2016 general election, the current Minority NPP would form the next Majority in Parliament after January 7, 2017 when a new parliament would be inaugurated.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the party, through the Minority Leader, Osei Kyei- Mensa-Bonsu, said it had observed that despite the agreements between the Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in respect of net freeze on employment until 2017 except in the health and education sectors, recruitments were being made into the Public Service.

The NPP wanted to know how the incoming administration would cater for the remunerations of the new recruitments and asked the basis for the criteria of the new appointments.

Mr Kyei-Mensa- Bonsu re-echoed the call by the President-Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, (GP1) for national reconciliation and said it should be on a foundation of transparent and accountable governance and not the events that were unfolding for the past few days.

“These spirited attempts to have Parliament approve of loans in the injury time of President John Dramani Mahama Administration do not inure to good democratic governance,” the out-going Minority Leader said.

He urged the Government to be open and transparent, build consensus and carry the entire nation along in these last days to avoid a situation where the next succeeding administration would be forced to review these acts.

The NPP Caucus also expressed worry over delay in presenting the Handing Over notes from the Administrator General covering the activities of the Presidency, the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the regional ministers and district chief executives.

According to the Minority Leader, neither “has Parliament been given any reports relating to the projection of developments that government envisages in the transition period.”

The NPP Caucus said over 90 per cent of business conducted in Parliament was public or government business and wondered how, in the spirit of consensus building and the absence of handing over notes to Parliament, the current administration would clear any undertakings, especially new engagements with the Presidential Transition Team.

